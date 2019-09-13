$500K bonds set for mom and suspected shooter in drug deal case

Bond has been set at $500,000 for the 46-year-old Wausau mom police said drove her son to a drug deal. The incident escalated into a shooting with her son suffering a grazing gunshot injury to the head and remains in intensive care at Aspirus Hospital.

According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, Julie Appleyard and her 16-year-old son drove to Langsdorf Street between N. 3rd Street. and N. 5th Street. to sell THC cartridges that contained marijuana.

“She took her 16-year-old son to this drug deal which resulted in him being shot in the head,” said Marathon County District Attorney, Theresa Wetzsteon, when the defense asked to allow contact between Appleyard and her 16-year-old son. That request was denied by the court. “I understand that she might be concerned about what his wellbeing is right now, but she certainly wasn’t then.”

Appleyard told police that she and her son were planning on selling the product to 20-year-old Kaiden Bemowski.

Police say Bemowski and a 14-year-old girl intended to rob Appleyard’s son. The girl grabbed the product and ran. The 16-year-old got out of his mom’s car and chased after her. Bemowski told police he fired several rounds from a handgun trying to scare him, but one round struck the 16-year-old. Appleyard then tried to run over Bemowski before taking her son to the hospital.

Appleyard is expected to be formally charged Sept. 20.

Bemowski was arrested on attempted first-degree reckless homicide, armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is also in jail on a $500,000 cash bond.