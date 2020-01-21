Bond set at $1M for Nekoosa homicide suspect

A 43-year-old was arrested and is expected to be charged with the murder of a Nekoosa woman.

Investigators said on Jan. 17 around 9:30 pm, the Wood County Communications Center received a 911 call that a female in her 20s was unresponsive. The caller described the female as a paraplegic that is unable to walk or talk.

Investigators said the victim, Samantha Roberts, 20, died as a result of severe head trauma.

Nekoosa police say Paul Carter, 43, was Monday night. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Carter had been living in the same home as the victim for less than 30 days and was not a relative.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Coroner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting the Nekoosa Police Department with the investigation.

