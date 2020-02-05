Bond set at $1M for Marathon County attempted homicide suspect

Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a 25-year-old man accused of forcing a woman into a vehicle and driving at speeds of more than 100 mph before crashing.

Manuel Hoffman is charged with 11 counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Investigators said on Dec. 14 around 7 a.m. they responded to a crash on Highway 29 at County Road E northwest of Edgar.

Prosecutors say that morning Hoffman went to the house of a woman he knew. There, he allegedly began filling a bag with her clothing and items. The woman told investigators when she went to Hoffman’s vehicle to get her stuff, he pushed her in and took off.

Investigators said Hoffman crashed the vehicle in a ditch. The alleged victim said during the crash, Hoffman removed her seat belt and hit her in the face. Court document state the woman got out of the vehicle and so did Hoffman. The woman said Hoffman ran away from the vehicle, but came back and strangled her. A passerby stopped to ask if the two needed help. That’s when the passerby said Hoffman ran to her vehicle and got in the backseat before she could lock the door. The woman got out of her car and ran to another vehicle to have them call 911.

Hoffman is accused of getting in the driver’s seat of the passerby’s car and taking off. Investigators said he then crashed near County Hwy F.

Deputies responded to find Hoffman injured, still in the driver’s seat. Court documents state he was uncooperative and was tased. A deputy also suffered a broken bone in his hand during the arrest.

An alleged motive was not disclosed in court documents. The woman said Hoffman spoke very little during the ordeal. Investigators said he was under the influence of drugs, and methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

He’s scheduled to return to court Feb. 12 for a preliminary hearing.