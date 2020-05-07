Bond set at $125K for suspect in Wittenberg area attempted homicide

Bond has been set at $125,000 cash for the 31-year-old man accused of slitting a woman’s throat during an argument in a vehicle Tuesday.

WLUK-TV reports Jeremy Rudie made an initial appearance Thursday.

He's charged with four counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the sheriff's department, Rudie attacked his female passenger when they stopped along Highway 45 in Wittenberg just before 11 p.m.

According to a news release, a passerby stopped to help the woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

Rudie will return to court May 14. That’s when a judge is expected to rule if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

