Bond for Wausau homicide suspect set at $100,000

A Marathon County judge set bond at $100,000 cash bond for 19-year-old David Anselmo. It was previously set at $500,000.

He was formally charged today with first degree reckless homicide and using a firearm while intoxicated in the shooting death of 18-year-old Troy Wilcox in Wausau last weekend.

Police were called to a home on 2nd Avenue last Friday, (June 7) with the report that a teen had died.

The criminal complaint says Anselmo told investigators his finger was near the trigger of the gun when it slipped and pulled the trigger.

He is due back in court on June 24 for preliminary hearing, where a judge will rule if there's enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

