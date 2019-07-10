Bomb threat in Adams County; 33-year-old man in custody

The Rome Police Department responded to information about a bomb threat on Wednesday, received from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) at about 4:20 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Rome Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad recovered a device from a property on the 500 block of County Z, and took 33-year-old Chad E. Wawrzyniak into custody, who was arriving at the property by vehicle at the time, according to police. The press release states that Wawrzyniak told police the bomb was stored in a shed on the property.

The message received from the CIA and sent to local police stated that a bomb had been built and would be used to kill a resident of Wisconsin Rapids. Police were able to trace the email to the residence in Rome.

This is an ongoing investigation involving the Dane County Sheriff's Department, Rome police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.