Wisconsin Rapids Police say one person is in custody tonight, after police received a false tip this morning.

Wisconsin Rapids active scene. November 7, 2019 Credit: Jalaine Reinwand

Sgt. Matt Cornette of the Wisconsin Rapids Police says their crews were on scene most of the day, waiting for the Marathon County bomb squad to respond.

Cornette says the public was not in any danger at any point during the day.

It's unclear what charges the suspect in custody could face.