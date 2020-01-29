Bodycam shows aggressive takedown of Baltimore grandma

Newly released bodycam video shows a Baltimore police officer slamming a 76-year-old grandmother to the ground.

Bodycam video from police shows officer slamming grandmother to the ground. (Source: CNN/WBAL)

The video shows the officer standing in front of Rena Mellerson at her front door.

The officer says he’s there to arrest her granddaughter for disorderly conduct.

The officer's foot eventually gets stuck in the door and he uses his taser through a small opening.

Moments later, he pulls out his service weapon and the door opens.

Another officer arrives on the scene and both women are taken into custody.

The incident started at a different location where Mellerson's granddaughter argued with officers called to handle a disruptive child.

The county executive calls the videos difficult to watch.

Police say Mellerson is charged with interfering with an arrest.

