The body of the 11-year-old boy who went missing in the Wisconsin River, in Adams County, was recovered Monday morning.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York told NewsChannel 7 that the child's body was found at about 7:30 a.m. near the Kilbbourn Dam.

The boy's family has been notified.

The 11-year-old boy went under last Tuesday, and did not resurface. Crews had been searching for him through the weekend.