Body of abducted Pennsylvania toddler found in park, officials say

Just days after a 2-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a woman who had an “intermittent romantic relationship” with her father, the toddler was found dead in a Pennsylvania park.

Sharena Nancy, 25, faces charges of kidnapping a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child. (Source: Allegheny County Police/WPXI/Cox/CNN)

Indiana County, Pa., authorities announced Tuesday that the body of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson was recovered from Pine Ridge Park. An autopsy will be performed to determine how she died.

Investigators spent the past few days searching for Nalani after she was reportedly abducted Saturday night by 25-year-old Sharena Nancy, according to the toddler’s father, Paul Johnson.

Nancy is being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail. She faces charges of kidnapping a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child.

Police say Nalani’s father had an “intermittent romantic relationship” with Nancy. He told officers he, his daughter and a friend were in Nancy’s car Saturday when they got into an argument. Johnson and his friend got out, but Nancy allegedly drove away before he could remove Nalani.

When Nancy was interviewed by police, she told them Nalani was being sold by her father for $10,000. She claims she gave the toddler to a woman identified by Johnson.

According to investigators, there is no evidence to support Nancy’s version of events.

Police say there may be additional arrests made in the case.

A preliminary hearing for Nancy is scheduled for Sept. 16.

