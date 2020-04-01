Body in Milwaukee River identified as missing McFarland student Sean Baek

A body found in the Milwaukee River yesterday has been identified as Sean Baek, the UW-Milwaukee student who's been missing for more than a month.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office officially identified the body on Tuesday, according to a release.

Milwaukee Police say officers responded to a report of a body floating in the river around 5 p.m. Monday, in the 1900 block of N. Commerce St.

Baek, a UWM freshman from McFarland, Wis., was last seen leaving a residence hall on campus back in February.

Police believe Baek and another student had been using LSD in their dorm room. The other student began to have a bad reaction to the drug, and Baek ran out of the residence hall and disappeared.

Around the same time when Baek disappeared, a witnesses reported seeing a person run towards the Milwaukee River.

The last text Baek's family received from him was around 1:20 a.m., in which he wrote: "I love you guys. I am so sorry."