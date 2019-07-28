Body found in Montana believed to be missing 2-year-old in murder-suicide case

Police in Medford, Oregon say a body believed to be that of missing 2-year-old Aiden Salcido has been found in a remote area of Montana.

The Medford Police Department says the body has not been positively identified, but was located in the same area where Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido had been seen by several witnesses days earlier.

Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and helped officers find the remote camp believed to have been used by Janiak and Salcido.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy next week to determine the cause and manner of death.

The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Officers found Janiak dead with a gunshot wound to her head, and Salcido dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said in a news release. Their child was not with them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.