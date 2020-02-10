Body found in Clintonville fire

Firefighters found a body while fighting a house fire in Clintonville early Monday morning.

Doors are boarded up at the scene of a fatal house fire in Clintonville on Feb. 10, 2020 (WBAY photo)

The Clintonville Police Department received a call at 2:14 a.m. about a fire near Clintonville Middle School. Police say there was a language barrier with the caller, so officers, fire crews and ambulances searched the area and found a house on 19th Street with flames coming from the back. Shortly, the house was engulfed.

Firefighters went into the home and found a body. No further information is available.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.