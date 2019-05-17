Body found in Chippewa River

Eau Claire Police say a body has been recovered from the Chippewa River.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed that a body was found Friday afternoon by the dam, but did not identify the person or provide any further details. A full media release with information will be released Monday.

Crews have been searching the river for two people, Williamefipanio Hessel and James Liedtka.

Hessel, 17, has been missing since April 23. Officers learned the teen and three acquaintances were jumping off the cliffs at Mount Simon Park into the Chippewa River when he went under.

Liedtka has been missing since November after he was last seen with friends on Water Street in the early morning hours.

Last week volunteers from Wisconsin Rapids Search and Rescue, along with help from Sawyer County crews, were out on the river with three boats, eight K-9s, and 30 volunteers. The search stretched from the area of the Big Dells Pond Dam in Eau Claire to Caryville - more than 10 miles down the Chippewa River.