Board approves nearly $2 million for costs related to fixing Marathon Co. Jail

The Marathon County Board approved Tuesday night nearly $2 million to repair major structural issues at the Marathon County Jail and to cover costs for housing inmates in neighboring counties during construction.

Board chairman Kurt Gibbs tells NewsChannel 7, $1.5 million will be used to permanently fix large cracks in the walls and level out a sagging floor, among other repairs. $425,000 will be spent on costs related to housing 80 inmates in neighboring counties while the repairs are made.

The county board declared an emergency during a special board meeting Aug. 8. This allowed the county under state law to avoid going through an request for proposal process, which would have delayed jail repairs until at least March 2020, according to Gibbs.

The structural problems stem from problems with original construction on the jail back in 1999. Gibbs says the county is focusing on repairing the jail and will make a decision whether or not to seek litigation against the original contractor at a future time.

"At this point, what has been decided is that we are going to track all of these additional costs. The decision as to whether or not we pursue litigation has not been made at this point. Yet we're tracking all of those costs, and a future decision will eventually be made to," said Gibbs.