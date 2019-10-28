Blue pumpkins are spreading awareness about autism this Halloween

Families with children or adults on the spectrum are using blue Halloween containers to provide a signal this Halloween to help people with their upcoming trick or treaters who might be autistic and nonverbal.

It started last year and has become a nation-wide initiative to spread awareness and help those on spectrum have a better holiday.

"Parents have said it is such a relief for them to have their child hold the blue pumpkin and they go door to door without feeling like they have to say trick or treat or explain the autism diagnosis that they have," explained Alexis Legenza, Skylight Autism Center.

Skylight Autism Center has more than 100 blue pumpkin containers in stock for anyone to pick up and use for trick or treating this Halloween.

If you see someone with a blue pumpkin at your door just remember they may not want to make eye contact or say anything. Legenza says just be kind and give them candy like any other trick or treater.

