Blood supply at low levels, center urges donations

The blood supplier for 56 Wisconsin hospitals is urging people to donate blood this summer.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin issued an emergency appeal for blood donations Monday morning stating the current blood supply is at dangerously low levels.

The blood supply routinely gets low during the summer months as donations diminish due to summer vacations and a lack of high school and college blood drives.

All blood types are needed. O-positive and O-negative are critically important because those are the blood types used in emergency rooms for trauma patients.

Donations can be made at the Marshfield Donor Center at 508 N. Central Ave., #101. Donors are asked to make an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or by going online at versiti.org/Wisconsin.

Other blood drives in central Wisconsin this week include:

-Wednesday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Flambeau Hospital, 98 Sherry Ave., Flambeau

-Thursday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wisconsin Job Center, 320 W. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids

-Friday, July 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Clark County Courthouse, 517 Court St., Neillsville