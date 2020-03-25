Blood donations needed; Centers remain open amid Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order

While Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order may now be in effect, blood donation centers want you to know they’re still open and in need.

“We’ve been seeing the effect over the past couple weeks,” said Dr. Tom Abshire, the chief medical officer for Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Blood drives throughout the country are canceled, meaning blood supplies have dropped significantly.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconisn, with a location in Marshfield, is one of those organizations taking a hit.

“We’ve had 170 drives just with Versiti in the state of Wisconsin that have been canceled over the last several weeks. And this has impacted our blood supply to the tune of about 5,000 units of blood, “ Abshire added.

But he wants people to know that even though many businesses have had to shut down because of Gov. Evers’ order for non-essential businesses to close, blood donation centers like his is one of the essential places that will remain open.

“Elective surgeries are being canceled, appropriately, but there’s still trauma. There’s still emergency surgeries, there’s still the need to support people with cancer treatments.”

Dr. Abshire encourages people to make an appointment online. To do so, visit versiti.org/Wisconsin

