Black Lives Matter march takes place downtown Stevens Point

A Black Lives Matter march was held in Stevens Point Sunday afternoon.

Protesters in Stevens Point participate in a Black Lives Matter march on May, 31. (WSAW photo)

The event saw a crowd gather at 3:00 on the square downtown Stevens Point, marching with signs in hand towards the court house.

The march was the latest protest to happen in central Wisconsin, demanding change and awareness after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

#BlackLivesMatter Wausau held a protest along Grand Avenue, near the Marathon County Court House on Friday. The group has a George Floyd March scheduled to take place June 6, beginning on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau at 10 a.m.

Keaira Stine organized the march in Stevens Point Sunday.

“I think there should be some dialogue between police, between government officials and people of color in this community,” Stine said. “Someone needs to bridge that gap and create an area where everyone can express their concerns, feelings fears.”

