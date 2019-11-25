Bite Squad delivers free meals for thanksgiving

Food delivery service 'Bite Squad' is delivering free meals to people in Wausau Monday as part of their "Share Thanksgiving" tradition.

They teamed up with 2510 Restaurant and Jemma's Cafe to deliver 40 meals to people who were nominated by anonymous family and friends. Bite Squad's goal is to deliver 4,000 meals in cities across the country this week.

"Any time we can help the community in the markets that we live and work in, it's great. It's just a feel-good feeling. For Bite Squad to allow us to do that and for the restaurants to partner, it's just amazing," said Sharleen Bruder, the Wisconsin market manager.

Bite Squad's parent company, Waitr, has been delivering meals for Thanksgiving since 2017.