Birds could use your help to survive the snow storm

After the snowstorm this week, the birds could use your help.

The assistant director at the Raptor Education Group in Antigo says the fresh blanket of white stuff is covering up the food source for early migrants that have returned like robins, thrushes and kildeer.

They eat mostly insects.

You can help fill their growling tummies by grabbing a shovel.

"Clear away patches of snow, expose the ground, so that would be a big one, exposing the soil where they are able to find food on the ground," says Audrey Gossett, the Assistant Director at REGI.

You can also put out dried or live mealworms and chopped frozen fruit to help them out. But not on the snow because then the food can rot.

REGI is currently treating two robins and expects more by the time this cold snap is over.