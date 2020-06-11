Bipartisan call for Evers to fire whoever recorded meeting

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is facing bipartisan calls to fire the staffer who secretly recorded a private telephone meeting between him and Republican legislative leaders last month.

The governor's spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says Evers didn't know about the recording, which was made for planning purposes and internal use only.

The Republicans on the call, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, said Thursday that the staff member who recorded it should be fired.

Democratic Rep. Jonathon Brostoff also said the person should be dismissed. The staff member has not been named.