Bills proposed to help Wisconsin farmers

State republican legislators are proposing new bills that are meant to help struggling farmers.

Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other republicans introduced bills they say will provide short-term and long-term relief to farmers.

One bill will allow small family farms to deduct the cost of health insurance to save money on their income tax bill.

Governor Tony Evers has called on the republican-controlled legislature to take up an 8-bill package designed to help farmers.

"We would probably like to do something that is bigger and bolder than what he first proposed. It will probably cost more money than the $8.5 million because while that is something that is definitely helpful to farmers, it is probably too small of an effort to make a substantial difference and we prefer to be a little bolder in our actions," Speaker Vos said.

Governor Ever said, "We expect that some of our bills will get consideration, if there are others the senate and assembly want to prepare, the more the merrier. That's what we did with the special session."

Wisconsin is in the middle of a crisis that's caused the loss of one-third of the state's dairy farms since 2011.