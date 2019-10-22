Bill would shorten National Suicide Prevention Hotline to 3 digits

A bill introduced in the Senate Tuesday would make the number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline easier to remember.

The bipartisan National Suicide Hotline Designation Act bill was introduced by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and republican Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).

Last year, Congress enacted the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, instructing the Federal Communications Commission to report how they can improve the hotline. The FCC worked with other departments and recommended the number be changed from 10 digits to three.

"One of the things that the VA has recognized is that with their 10 digit suicide hotline, it just complicates people accessing help in an emergency, in a very urgent situation and we want to make help easier to access," Baldwin said.

If passed, that three digit number would be 9-8-8 across the country. The current number is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).