Bill proposed to combat violence against Indigenous women and girls

A bipartisan bill introduced in Lac du Flambeau today creates a statewide task force to address the issue.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, native american women face murder rates ten times the national average. And homicide is the 3rd leading cause of death among 10-24 year old's.

In 2016, the National Crime Information Center says there were more than 5,700 reports of missing American Indian women and girls. But the DOJ's missing persons database only logged 116 cases.

State representative Amanda Stuck, who is one of the authors, says it's time to do something about this.

"I really didn't think it was here in Wisconsin," Stuck said. "I thought, if women were really disappearing at these rates we'd be hearing about this everyday in the news, but sure enough when they showed me the numbers, we have some astounding numbers of women that have gone missing or been murdered. And I thought, absolutely we need to do something about this and bring attention to this issue."

Stuck said the problem is not limited to just tribal men, either.

They hope to get a hearing on the bill by the end of this year, and get it signed by the end of the session, which is early next year.