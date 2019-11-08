Bill introduced to impose registration fees on animal-drawn vehicles

Sen. Howard Marklein (R- Spring Green) and Sen. Luther Olsen (R-Ripon) have introduced a bill that would require a registration fee for animal-drawn vehicles.

Current law allows a county, town, village, or city to collect an annual registration fee for motor vehicles that weigh less than 8,000 pounds.

This bill would allow a county to enact an ordinance imposing an annual flat registration fee not to exceed $100 on animal-drawn vehicles.The bill also requires a county to pay 50% of any such fee to a town in which the vehicle is customarily kept.

The bill would only apply to animal-drawn vehicles used for transportation – not recreational use or agricultural use.

