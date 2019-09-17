Bill aims to prohibit hair style discrimination

A bill in Wisconsin is aiming to prohibit discrimination based on a person's hairstyle.

State representative Lakeshia Myers brought the bill to the Wisconsin legislature last month. She says certain hairstyles like afros, braids, and locs are seen as unprofessional in many work environments. Myers says it's unfair to make African-Americans change their hair to fit different standards.

However, Myers also says that the proposed law would not take away grooming standards in the workplace. The bill was introduced weeks after California and New York passed similar laws. The Wisconsin bill has now been moved to an assembly committee.