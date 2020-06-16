Proposed bill would cut funding for unopened schools

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany, along with Representative Jim Banks of Indiana, introduced a bill that would cut funding to k-12 schools that don’t open “per their normal operations pre-coronavirus” by September 8th.

“Based on what we know now, there’s really no reason we shouldn’t bring these kids back to school,” Representative Tiffany said.

The Reopen Our Schools Act is intended to push schools to open in the fall. Representative Tiffany says in person-classes were just too important.

“The same performance wasn’t there as a school. That discipline of being in school was missing,” Representative Tiffany said.

Wisconsin Rapids Superintendent Craig Broeren agrees with that notion, but to him, that doesn’t mean schools should be forced to open. Broeren worries about groups gathering and spreading the virus.

“To say that if you don’t have school, we’re going to cut your funding. That’s crazy,” Superintendent Broeren said.

“We know that bringing groups of people together causes viruses and germs to spread."

But Representative Tiffany says because data shows kids aren’t as affected, it should be safe to return to school.

“Kids are not affected; young people are not affected by Covid-19 the way adults are,” Superintendent Broeren said.

But for the adults in the school with underlying conditions, Tiffany has a plan to keep them safe.

“Find a replacement person for that. Make sure that they’re protected.,” Representative Tiffany said.

Schools are already hurting for funding. Superintendent Broeren says the loss of more funding would make it even harder.

“I’d be concerned about losing any tidbit of funding that we have access to,” Superintendent Broeren said.

He says the district has every intention of opening in the fall for in-person school. The bill still must make it through the committee before being brought before the House floor.

