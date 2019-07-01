Bike share program to launch in Wausau

A bike share program is set to start this summer in the city of Wausau.

The city got grant and sponsorship money through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin to fund ten bikes for the first two years of the program, along with any additional infrastructure needed to support the bike share system.

The program will operated by an app-based bike share company called Zagster. There will be two bike share stations in the Riverlife area, with five bikes each.

It will cost $36,000 for the first two years of the program, including the bikes, stations, use of the Zagster app, and repair and replacement of the bikes as needed.

People can sign up to use a bike through the Zagster mobile app or website and through text messaging.

The city is looking for additional sponsors to help the program beyond the first two years, as well as expanding it by adding more bike and stations throughout the city.

The bike share is expected to launch in July or August.

