Bike share program now available in Wausau

A bike share program in Wausau is now up and running.

As NewsChannel 7 first reported in July, Wausau received a grant and sponsorship money through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin to fund 10 bikes for the first two years of the program, along with any additional infrastructure needed to support the bike share system.

The program is operated by an app-based bike share company called Zagster. There will be two bike share stations in the Riverlife area, with five bikes each.

Original reports state it will cost $36,000 for the first two years of the program, including the bikes, stations, use of the Zagster app, and repair and replacement of the bikes as needed.

Riders can rent the bike for a $1 every 15 minutes.

People can sign up to use a bike through the Zagster mobile app or website and through text messaging.

