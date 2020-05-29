Bike share program discontinued in Wausau due to COVID-19

The company that offered a way to rent and ride bikes in Wausau is pulling the plug on the program due to COVID-19 concerns.

The city of Wausau announced Friday other communities in Wisconsin with bike share programs operated by Zagster received the same news.

Wausau city leaders are attempting to work with Zagster to keep the program in Wausau.

As NewsChannel 7 first reported in July 2019, Wausau received a grant and sponsorship money through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin to fund 10 bikes for the first two years of the program, along with any additional infrastructure needed to support the bike share system.

There were two bike share stations in the Riverlife area, with five bikes each. Riders could rent the bikes for a $1 every 30 minutes.

People could sign up to use a bike through the Zagster mobile app or website and through text messaging.