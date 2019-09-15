Bike ride benefits scholarship in honor of fallen detective Jason Weiland

People in Weston remembered fallen detective Jason Weiland Saturday with the 3rd annual Jay's Ride.

Detective Weiland was killed in the line of duty in March 2017.

After his death, close friends came together wanting to honor him. They created a criminal justice scholariship for students at Northcentral Technical College, and to help fund it, Weiland's friend Josh Preiser came up with a fun, unique event for the whole family to enjoy.

"I wanted to do something that would help fund that, so I thought, everybody does a run, something like that and I thought we could change it up. Do something fun that still the whole family could participate in, so we decided to do a bike ride. As we've evolved over these first 3 years, we decided to add a walk, last year we added a band, so we can make it an all-day fun thing for people to do," Preiser said.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Weiland Criminal Justice Scholarship at Northcentral Technical College and the Crossroads K9s for Cops.