Bike for Boys & Girls Club gears up to improve kids' lives

The 11th Annual Bike for Boys & Girls Club is Saturday, Aug. 3.

The community bicycle ride is a fun, family-friendly event for any age.

There are five different rides to choose from, including a 60, 20, 13, 8 and 4-mile ride. It all starts and ends at AIG Travel in Stevens Point.

After the ride, participants will enjoy a family-friendly after party. Yard games, inflatables and face painting will all be a part of it. Portesi’s and Subway are sponsoring lunch at no additional cost to participants. Free ice cream will be provided.

The funds raised will support the ongoing mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County,, an organization whose sole purpose is to give youth a safe and fun place where they can get active, learn, grow and make new friends.

To register for the event, visit www.bgclubpc.org/bike4bgc. With your registration, you will receive a bag of goodies, including an event t-shirt, sunglasses, water bottle, and lunch.

You can also register before the event itself at 7 a.m. Saturday.

NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor the the Bike for Boys & Girls Club.