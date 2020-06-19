Wausau PD reminds community to practice good bike etiquette out on the trails

The Marathon County Pd Bike Patrol and Community Service Officers want to remind bikers that anytime you take advantage of a trail to be mindful of those around you, especially on a heavily trafficked trail like the Riverlife in Wausau.

A man biking on the Riverlife trail in Wausau on June 18, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

They said an easy way to avoid a collision is to stay right and pass left, just like you do on roadways. When passing it's important to make yourself known by saying "on your left" in a decent volume a few feet before passing.

Wausau Pd also asks that people try not to block the trail, and bike at a reasonable speed, especially when children are at play.

Earlier this week on Facebook the department released a silly video of officers going over the three rules, hoping their fun will encourage others to play it safe.

“It allows them to see you know, hey we are here, we are having fun but we are here to protect you however you may need it. The PD has your back,” said Community Service Officer Natalie Simkovic.

Signs also hang along the Riverlife trail for reminders for those out and about.

“I think that they put those up so that people could be more aware that yes bikes, walkers, skateboards, they are all allowed to be on the riverwalk but we just have to be courteous of everyone,” Simcovic said.

Community Service Officers started their trail etiquette training this week. They will be out enforcing these rules as well, riding their bikes along with the community while doing so.

The CSO hopes that with this simple reminder, walkers and bikers alike will be polite out on the trails so that everyone can have a fun and safe summer, utilizing some of Wausau's best spots.

