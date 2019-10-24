Big changes going into effect for downtown Wausau parking on Nov. 1

After a 2015 parking study of downtown Wausau, the city is now implementing changes to how you park downtown.

Starting Nov. 1, 2019 anyone can park in downtown Wausau for free for the first two hours-- after that you will have to pay.

"They can go to the pay station, register their license plate and then they will receive two hours of free parking. It will ask how many hours, and if they say more than two hours it will accept coin, credit card or cash," said Maryanne Groat, finance director for the city of Wausau.

Tech savvy people can download the Passport app and pay from there. You will also get reminders about when your parking is up and you can extend your stay right from the app.

All the information will be used in a state-of-art parking enforcement vehicle. "As it's driving down the street or comes into a lot or ramp it is reading those plates and then for that location it is comparing that parking habit to the rules of that area," said Groat.

The vehicle will also be able to look out for wanted vehicle plates like those in Amber Alerts.

No re-parking will be allowed downtown. Vehicles moving from spot to spot has become a problem in recent years. The new rule will not allow the same vehicle to park on the same block after their two free hours is up until the next day.

"The goal of street front parking is for shoppers and it is not for a long term parker. So to make it more difficult to do that on street shuffle. I think it will help encourage people who do that to use long term parking," explained Groat.

All the information gathered will be used to evaluate how effective parking is in Wausau. "We will have so much more information for when our peaks of occupancy are and it will help us with long term planning if we have enough parking inventory for the downtown."

The best part is that the each vehicle plate will get one free violation a year to encourage more people to visit downtown Wausau.