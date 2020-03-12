Big Ten Basketball Tournament canceled

Just minutes before Michigan and Rutgers tipped-off day two of the Big Ten Tournament, the conference announced that the tournament had been canceled.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a press release.

Players from Michigan and Rutgers walked-off the floor shortly before their game was scheduled to start.

Wisconsin was going to play the winner of the game Friday at 11 a.m. That is no longer the case.

The Big Ten was not the only conference to cancel its tournament. The SEC, Big 12 and AAC are just a few that have also have decided to end their tournaments.