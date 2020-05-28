Big Bull Falls Blues Festival postponed until 2021

Wausau Events has postponed the 2020 Big Bull Falls Blues Festival until August of 2021.

According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, all purchased tickets will be rolled over to the 2021 festival. They asked that ticketholders keep their 2020 tickets to use at next year’s event. Refunds will be given to those who are not able to attend in 2021. All musicians and bands scheduled to perform at this year’s event plan to return for the 2021 festival.

“Our goal at Wausau Events has always been to deliver the best possible event experiences for our fans and sponsors. Know that we are more driven than ever to deliver on this mission. Some have asked if we have yet made a decision on our August 400 Block Summer Concert Series. Our board of directors is still evaluating this event and will be making a decision in the coming weeks. We love our community and want to do our part to keep each other safe. Until we can all get together again, please take care of yourself and one another.”

The festival will be held August 20 and 21, 2021.