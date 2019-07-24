Big Boy locomotive arrives in Adams

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will make a stop in Adams on Wednesday. The train is scheduled to arrive at 12:45 p.m. and will depart at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The 4014 is the only operational Big Boy steam locomotive in the entire world.

Adams Police say there is a viewing area just State Highway 13/S near Main Street and just north of the railroad tracks. Police say a second viewing area is behind Cenex Pump 24/McDonald's.

The trip across the Midwest by the locomotive celebrates the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.