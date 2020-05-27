Bierman Family Aquatic Center to remain closed for 2020 season

The Merrill Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday, the Bierman Family Aquatic Center will not open this season.

In a Facebook post, the department explained the Parks & Recreation Commission decided to only consider opening the Aquatic Center when mass gatherings are acceptable and COVID restrictions allow for normal operations.

They explained, if they were to open this season, we would only be allowed 25% capacity at any given time, and would have to have additional COVID staff and supplies to monitor and sanitize during all hours of operation. That, along with creations of high touch areas would make it very difficult for us to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the public.

The decision was made after lengthy discussions with the Health Department and using local, state, and national guidelines.