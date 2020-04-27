Bicyclist arrested with nearly $7K worth of meth in Wisconsin Rapids

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says a suspicious bicyclist was discovered to have $6,800 worth of meth.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Saturday night a deputy noticed the man riding a bike behind a Wisconsin Rapids school. When Deputy John attempted to make contact, the man attempted to flee.

The post states, Deputy Matthews caught him and a struggle ensued.

The man had warrants for his arrest and had 57 grams of methamphetamine. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

