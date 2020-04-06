Biadasz prepares for the NFL Draft despite COVID-19 pandemic

Tyler Biadasz declared for the NFL Draft in January. He didn’t realize it at the time, but getting home to Amherst would be a struggle.

“Ya, it sucks,” said Biadasz.

Biadasz is currently in Orange County, California, gearing up for the Draft. His plans as April 23rd approaches are still up in the air.

“I was gonna go home and just be with my family, so hopefully, I’ll be able to get down there," said Biadasz. "You know, I hope everything works out. Right now, you just want to stay safe more than anything.”

The Rimington Award winner isn’t just struggling to get home. He isn’t even able to meet with teams in person.

“At this time, you’re usually going out and flying to see teams here and there, back-to-back," said Biadasz. "All that good experience, and now it’s like, I just had a call with the LA Rams today, and it was just a 45 minute FaceTime call.”

Even with all the uncertainty, Biadasz is going to be keeping a close eye on the Draft.

“I’m sure I’ll be online and just see who gets picked and everything cause I mean I have a handful of guys from Wisconsin are going to be in the draft, too," said Biadasz."

Regardless of how his draft experience has changed, Biadasz is trying to keep his attitude in the right place.

“Take it all in because this is going to be your experience no matter what, and you can’t control that,” said Biadasz.