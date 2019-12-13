Beware of porch pirates during the busy package delivery season

From the U.S. Postal Service to FedEx to UPS, it's a busy time to deliver all those holiday packages.

"Ordering things off the internet and having it shipped to your home is obviously the convenient thing to do," said Wausau Police Officer Mark Kurtzhals.

Because there's a larger number of package deliveries for the holidays, you need to keep those so-called "porch pirates" at the front of your mind. They're known for that because of the crime they're known for: stealing packages from your front porch.

"In Wausau, it does happen occasionally," Kurtzhals said.

He said there are ways to deter those unwanted holiday guests.

"Having something shipped to the store [to] take away their ability to take anything from you personally. Have the items shipped and placed somewhere else other than the front door, maybe the back door or garage."

And he said to keep an eye out for anything suspicious in your neighborhood. Like the old adage goes, if you see something say something.

"If we get there and find that it's not anything to be concerned about, that's great. But if it is, then maybe we can possibly stop of theft from happening."