Beware of counterfeit products while holiday shopping

How can you be sure that the designer shoes or watch that you bought is really what you think it is? Whether it’s sheets, phone chargers, makeup, e-cigarettes or medicine, fakes are a problem for consumers that is only getting worse.

Counterfeiting is now the largest criminal enterprise in the world. The trade in counterfeit and pirated goods is currently a $1.7 trillion per year industry. That’s more than drugs and human trafficking and is expected to grow to $2.8 trillion and cost 5.4 million jobs by 2022.

When fraudulent products enter the market, consumer safety is jeopardized.

To address the issue, companies are spending over $105 billion annually in additive anti-counterfeit packaging, however the technology now available to help make fake packages look credible is easy to obtain and inexpensive. Even some of today’s most widely accepted security measures are being closely duplicated.

An anti-counterfeiting technology expert, Steve Tallant, from brand protection solution company Systech

"You need to verify the legitimacy of your sellers. If you're going to use a platform, like Amazon for example, it's great, but it also uses third party retailers to go in and establish their own store fronts under Amazon, but they're not always legitimate products," he said. "So verify reviews, verify how long that seller has been around, verify what people are saying about their customer service. Make sure your sellers are legit online."

He said everything from vaping products to wine and spirits can be counterfeit.

Selling empty bottles of wine is a huge business on eBay and other online sites. Counterfeiters buy and refill bottles with often dangerous ingredients such as methanol. Refilling is a very serious problem and current anti-fraud measures that wine producers are employing do little to protect against.