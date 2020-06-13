Better Business Bureau warns to research before donating online

The Better Business Bureau is warning you to do your research before donating to online campaigns and fundraisers.

The Better Business Bureau warns you need to research before donating to online charities. (WSAW photo)

“Right now, with the state of the world, people are going to think with their hearts and not their heads,” said Lisa Schiller, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin BBB. “You want to make sure that those emotional appeals don’t make you make a donation without doing your proper checking.”

Online scammers are likely to use events in the news to try and trick people into donating to causes that are less than legitimate.

The BBB saw it with COVID-19, and Schiller warns that the same type of scams are possible with the Black Lives Matter and civil rights movements that so many are passionate about at this time.

“We are very aware that it could be an issue and there’s a very good chance that it will be an issue coming up down the road,” Schiller explained. “Scammers setting up websites that are fake but sound like a real charity. You can’t be tricked by a sound alike name.”

Schiller says it’s important to look past the company’s website and research their social media accounts as well as reviews from other people to verify authenticity.

“Google a name. See what people are saying online,” advised Schiller. “They can make a website look beautiful but what’s really behind it? Where is that money going?”

That's something that can be more of a challenge with crowdfunding set ups, such as a GoFundMe page.

"Those are usually set up by individuals for individuals and there's really no way to vet them," Schiller said. "You have to really be careful. If you know the family or the individual, that's one thing. If you don't, you want to be careful giving your money. Also, social media. You want to be really careful when responding to any type of request through social media."

The BBB offers a website where you can look up accredited charities and non-profits. It’s called give.org.

Schiller also encourages anyone who feels they may have been scammed to report that scam to the Scam Tracker located here on the BBB’s website.

Below is a list of soliciting charities throughout the United States that are accredited by the BBB and meet the organization’s 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

ACLU Foundation

Advocates for Children of New York

African Services Committee

Amnesty International

Arab-American Family Support Center

Center for Constitutional Rights

Children’s Defense Fund

Children’s Rights

Chinese-American Planning Council

Demos

Equality Florida Institute

Erase Racism

Her Justice

Human Rights Watch

Immigration Equality

Latino Justice PRLDF

Legal Action Center

Legal Aid Society

Muslim Advocates

NAACP

National Immigration Forum

National Urban League

Native American Frights Fund

Pro Bono Net

Resist

Sage Advocacy & Services for LGBT Elders

The Arc

The Sikh Coalition

Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights

Zonta International Foundation