Better Business Bureau warns against Coronavirus scams

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking advantage of fear from the Coronavirus.

The BBB says scammers are preying on anxiety about the virus.

Because the CDC says the disease will soon spread in the U.S., the BBB warns people to be on the lookout for fake emails and calls.

“It’s great news for scammers who are trying to cash in on our anxiety about the disease,” Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau.

Playing on anxiety about the virus, messages claim to have news about the virus from a government source, or get you to pay for a phony cure.

"The messages claim to have news about the disease, and prompt readers to download malicious software," said Schiller.

There are a variety of different scams designed to get people to send money as well.

“One email scam claims that the government has discovered a vaccine, but it's keeping it a secret for security reasons. And you figure it can't hurt to give the medicine a try, so you get out your credit card and respond to that," she said.

There are detailed websites with product reviews claiming to cure the virus.

There are also fake fundraising emails, claiming to need money to develop a vaccine.

The BBB suggests you check any suspicious messages with your doctor or an official news source.

Right now, there are no FDA-approved drugs or vaccines to fight the Coronavirus.