Best Buy announces 'contactless' shopping and returns, suspend in-home repairs

Best Buy is now offering contactless curbside service at all locations across the country where state or local laws allow.

According to an announcement from the company, any items you order on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app will be delivered to your car curbside.

“If, for any reason, you didn't order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, one of our employees will be more than happy to go get it in the store and sell it to you while you remain in your car. This service also extends to returns and exchanges, the period for which has been extended on most products so that you have more time,” an email stated.

Only employees are allowed to enter stores. Best Buy also stated they have suspended their product trade-in and recycling services.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Best Buy employee can no longer enter homes during delivery. But will still offer doorstop delivery for large items. The company has also suspended haul-aways and repairs on large items.

