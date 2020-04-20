Benjamin Nusz named new dean of Mid-State’s Stevens Point Campus

Mid-State Technical College has named Benjamin Nusz as the new dean of its Stevens Point Campus. Nusz has taught in the College’s Renewable Energy Technician and HVAC programs since 2008.

He replaces Volker Gaul, who served in the campus dean role from May 2015 until his retirement earlier this year.

“While much of my professional experience has centered around renewable energy and the building trades, my passion has always been with community development and providing exceptional service to students,” Nusz stated. “I’m interested in how we can all grow and support each other.”

Nusz started in the position on Feb. 15.