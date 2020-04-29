Benefits to gardening out in the yard

Experts say getting out in the garden can do so much for than just make your yard look beautiful this spring.

With warmer weather finally here, now is the time to get some dirt under your nails out in the yard. Recent studies show that just spending 20 minutes in the yard can lift your endorphins, and give you a mood boost from the vitamin D, and other phytochemicals found in plants you are exposed to while outside.

Darcie Howard, the Executive Director for Monk Botanical Gardens said with all that is going on in the world, starting a garden may be able to help people cope with the uncertainty of everything.

"Digging in the dirt and playing with plants and learning how to garden, you learn very quickly that you have no control. And being able to let go of that, and learn and slow down, I think is really important for people's mental health,” Howard said.

Exposing yourself to nature and getting up close with it has also been known to help decrease allergy symptoms and build up your immune system.

Yard work is also a great alternative for exercise, as heavy lifting, bending, and planting can get your heart rate up the same as a good walk.

Overall Howard said it’s just a good activity to do to make you feel good.

"I also think that just seeing these plants come up. Its hope right? Something is happening. Something is coming. And it's something that we don't control,” Howard said.

Starting up gardening can be as easy as putting soil and seeds in an egg carton. If you need extra help, the Monk Botanical Gardens host regular garden chats through Facebook live at noon.

The gardens will be hosting more helpful sessions thought the summer to get people started in the yard. Those are set to be virtual if the Safer at Home order continues.