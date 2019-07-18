Benefit ride this weekend for shooting victim

Friends and family of the victim from a May shooting at Kelly Club in weston are coming together this weekend.

They say Dylan Worthen, who was shot and injured, just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Organizers of Saturday's event, who share the same passion as Dylan.

Worthen is a motorcycle enthusiast, both riding and working on them. But his recovery from injuries sustained in that May shooting at Kelly Club is keeping him from his hobby.

Several surgeries have seen the removal of his spleen, part of his pancreas, and a lung.

With medical bills piling up, longtime friend and fellow rider Joe Schulz had the idea for a motorcycle ride benefit this Saturday that will start and end at Dale's Weston Lanes, and visit six establishments along the route.

"When I woke up Sunday morning to realize there was a shooting at Kelly Club, and then to find out it was someone you really knew," Schulz recalled, "somebody that was a friend of yours, somebody that you worked with, instantly started crying."

"We're creating this ride to, kind of, demonstrate the camaraderie that is motorcyclists in general," said Leanna Holzem, event co-coordinator.

Registration is at 10 am Saturday at Dale's Weston Lanes, the ride will start at 11. Dylan will be at the post-ride party at 5:00. Babiano Brothers, Zastrow Man and Lee's Beverage will be providing complimentary beverages.

So far, about $17,000 has been raised for medical expenses, which is said to be upwards of $400,000.