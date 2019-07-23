Benefit organized for grandmother widowed following Wausau fire

The granddaughter of a man killed July 20 has organized a benefit account to raise money to help her 86-year-old grandmother rebuilt.

On the Gofundme account, Lindsey Jensen writes, Mary lost her whole life in 2 minutes. She lost the love of her life of 68 years of marriage. She lost the place she called home. She also lost a lifetime of memories. Starting over at the age of 86 without a husband or home is completely daunting and overwhelming.

Authorities believed the fire at Lazy Acres in Wausau may have been caused by lightning. They say one person died, but have not identified him.

Jensen says her grandfather, Don Schultz Sr. died at the scene. His wife, Mary and their son Don Jr. made it out of the home.

“Mary was the type of lady who saved every card that anyone gave her and would pull them out and read through them regularly, they are gone along with every other memory built over a lifetime,” Jensen wrote.

Jensen said the funds will be used to offset anything insurance doesn't cover and to assist Mary in rebuilding her life.

Click here for a direct link to the Gofundme account.